Caprock Group LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,457 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,269 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of S traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

