Caprock Group LLC Purchases 16,669 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 231,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.