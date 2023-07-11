Caprock Group LLC Sells 946 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

ULTA traded up $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $483.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.