Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.92% of Cardlytics worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 44,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,129 shares of company stock worth $221,179. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

