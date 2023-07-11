CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.28. CareDx shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 180,192 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,156 shares of company stock valued at $215,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareDx by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

