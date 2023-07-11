Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 337500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on Cartier Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
