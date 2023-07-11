CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

