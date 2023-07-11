Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.09 and last traded at $143.22. Approximately 273,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,088,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Celsius by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

