CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.