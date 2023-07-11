Centurion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99.66 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and $99.66 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.28981783 USD and is up 53.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $159.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

