CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 364,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,425. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

