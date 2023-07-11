Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $1.53 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,223,000,002 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

