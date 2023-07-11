ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.75

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 977825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

