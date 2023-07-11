Chellitcoin (CHLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

