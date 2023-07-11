Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

