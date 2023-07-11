Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 19,076 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

