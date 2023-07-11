Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 20,818 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

