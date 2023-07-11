Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,608 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $396.14. The company had a trading volume of 828,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $375.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day moving average of $369.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $396.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

