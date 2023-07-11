Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,406. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

