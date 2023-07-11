Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 616,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,876,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.