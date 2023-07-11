Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

