Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

