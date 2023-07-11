Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Up to $120.23

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.23, but opened at $124.00. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $124.35, with a volume of 187,737 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

