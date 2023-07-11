Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9189 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $22.47.
