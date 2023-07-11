Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9189 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $22.47.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

