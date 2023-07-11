Citigroup Begins Coverage on Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $60.62 on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

