Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 4,917,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,457,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.