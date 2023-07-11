Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 632,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,370,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

