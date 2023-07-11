Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,113. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.