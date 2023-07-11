Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 319,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,836. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
