Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 319,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,836. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,390.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.