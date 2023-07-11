CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 755.1% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 719,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 149,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,749. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $210.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

