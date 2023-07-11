Coin98 One Day Volume Hits $6.86 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $79.83 million and $6.86 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002771 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000325 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006718 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

