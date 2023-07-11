Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,631,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $3,481,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $3,481,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,139 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.