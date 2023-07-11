Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at National Bank Financial

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of CIGI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,893. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

