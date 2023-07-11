Community Bancorp (CMTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.