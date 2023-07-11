Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

CONN stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

