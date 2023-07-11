Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

