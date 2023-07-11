Contrasting Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cinedigm and Cineverse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm $72.33 million 4.03 $2.21 million ($0.05) -31.20 Cineverse $68.03 million 0.27 -$9.73 million ($0.95) -1.64

Cinedigm has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Cinedigm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cinedigm and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cinedigm presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. Cineverse has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 5,877.56%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Cinedigm.

Profitability

This table compares Cinedigm and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm -13.30% -24.40% -8.31% Cineverse -14.31% -29.87% -10.48%

Volatility & Risk

Cinedigm has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cinedigm shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cinedigm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cineverse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cinedigm beats Cineverse on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments. The Cinema Equipment Business segment consists of non-recourse, financing vehicles, and administrators. The Content and Entertainment Business segment refers to ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content and the branded and over-the-top (OTT) digital network business providing entertainment channels and applications. The company was founded by A. Dale Mayo on March 31, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

