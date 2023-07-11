Contrasting Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84% ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ProSomnus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.52 -$12.04 million N/A N/A ProSomnus $19.39 million 2.20 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ProSomnus has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and ProSomnus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,614.29%. ProSomnus has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than ProSomnus.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSomnus beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

