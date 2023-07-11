Contrasting Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyundai Motor and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Volkswagen 2 5 2 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $175.67, suggesting a potential upside of 951.90%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hyundai Motor pays an annual dividend of $1,013.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,393.5%. Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hyundai Motor pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Volkswagen pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hyundai Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Volkswagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00 Volkswagen $296.03 billion N/A $18.20 billion $3.57 4.68

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and The new i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, KODA, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brand names. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG is a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

