Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Conwest Associates Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWPS remained flat at $25.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Conwest Associates has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

