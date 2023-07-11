Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.