Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 120,021 shares.The stock last traded at $13.58 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $382.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

