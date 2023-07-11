Critical Analysis: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.35 -$142.08 million $7.16 2.50 Genel Energy $432.70 million 0.79 -$7.30 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

94.6% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNX Resources and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 0 0 1.67 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 43.22% 17.55% 5.66% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNX Resources beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

