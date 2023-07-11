Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Croghan Bancshares stock remained flat at $47.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Croghan Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

