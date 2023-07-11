CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of CTS worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Price Performance

NYSE CTS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.