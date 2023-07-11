Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

