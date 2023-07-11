Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

