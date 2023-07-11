Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.