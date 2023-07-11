Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE C opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

