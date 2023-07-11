Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $683,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.